April 9 (Reuters) - Menlo Therapeutics Inc:

* MENLO THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM A PHASE 2 TRIAL OF SERLOPITANT FOR PRURITUS ASSOCIATED WITH ATOPIC DERMATITIS

* ‍STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY OR KEY SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS

* ‍SERLOPITANT WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN THIS STUDY​