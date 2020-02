BRIEF-Menlo Therapeutics Announces Results From Phase 2 Trial Of Serlopitant In Patients With Chronic Pruritus Of Unknown Origin

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Menlo Therapeutics Inc:

* MENLO THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 TRIAL OF SERLOPITANT IN PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC PRURITUS OF UNKNOWN ORIGIN

* MENLO THERAPEUTICS - TRIAL, WHICH INCLUDED 233 PATIENTS, DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT TO SHOW A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN PRURITUS

* MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC - SERLOPITANT WAS WELL-TOLERATED

* MENLO THERAPEUTICS - NO MEANINGFUL DIFFERENCES OBSERVED BETWEEN SERLOPITANT AND PLACEBO GROUPS IN PROSPECTIVELY-DEFINED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS

* MENLO THERAPEUTICS - RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 TRIALS FOR TREATMENT OF PRURITUS ASSOCIATED WITH PRURIGO NODULARIS EXPECTED IN MARCH OR APRIL THIS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)