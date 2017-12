Dec 28 (Reuters) - Menlo Therapeutics Inc:

* MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $97.8 MILLION - SEC FILING

* MENLO THERAPEUTICS​ SAYS APPLIED TO LIST COMMON STOCK ON THE NASDAQ GLOBAL MARKET UNDER THE SYMBOL “MNLO”‍

* MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS JEFFERIES, PIPER JAFFRAY, GUGGENHEIM SECURITIES ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO

* MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE Source text : (bit.ly/2Cieynt)