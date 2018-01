Jan 23 (Reuters) - Menlo Therapeutics Inc:

* MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC NOW SEES IPO OF 6.5 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK PRICED BETWEEN $16.00 AND $17.00 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED IPO OF 5.67 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK PRICED BETWEE $14.00 AND $16.00 PER SHARE