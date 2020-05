May 29 (Reuters) - Menlo Therapeutics Inc:

* MENLO THERAPEUTICS RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL OF ZILXI™ (MINOCYCLINE) TOPICAL FOAM, 1.5%, THE FIRST TOPICAL MINOCYCLINE TREATMENT FOR ROSACEA

* MENLO THERAPEUTICS - ANTICIPATES HAVING ZILXI AVAILABLE FOR PRESCRIBING BY 4(TH) QUARTER OF THIS YEAR