BRIEF-Menlo Therapeutics Says Japanese Phase 2 Trial Of Serlopitant Halted

April 24 (Reuters) - Menlo Therapeutics Inc:

* MENLO THERAPEUTICS - CO’S PARTNERS FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF SERLOPITANT IN JAPAN, INFORMED DECISION TO HALT JAPANESE PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SERLOPITANT

* MENLO SAYS JT TORII HAS INDICATED THEY ARE REEVALUATING THEIR SERLOPITANT DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM BASED UPON EVOLVING COMMERCIAL CONSIDERATIONS IN JAPAN

* MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC - BASED UPON COMMUNICATION WITH JT TORII, CO EXPECTS JT TORII LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR SERLOPITANT WILL ULTIMATELY BE TERMINATED