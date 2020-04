BRIEF-Menlo Therapeutics Says Study Mti-105 And Study Mti-106 Did Not Meet Their Respective Primary Endpoint

April 6 (Reuters) - Menlo Therapeutics Inc:

* MENLO THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM TWO PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIALS OF SERLOPITANT FOR THE TREATMENT OF PRURITUS ASSOCIATED WITH PRURIGO NODULARIS

* MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC - STUDY MTI-105 AND STUDY MTI-106 DID NOT MEET THEIR RESPECTIVE PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC - AT THIS POINT, DO NOT INTEND TO FURTHER PURSUE SERLOPITANT

* MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC - PHASE 2 STUDY FOR FCD 105, REMAINS ON TRACK FOR DATA READOUT LATER THIS QUARTER