March 21 (Reuters) - Menon Bearings Ltd:

* SAYS CO HAS NO CONNECTION WITH NIRAV MODI AND/OR ENTITIES CONNECTED TO HIM EITHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY

* GOT LETTERS FROM CORPORATE AFFAIRS MINISTRY SEEKING INFO IN CONNECTION TO INVESTIGATIONS OF ENTITIES BELONGING TO NIRAV MODI & OTHERS

* RESIGNED INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR ON CO'S BOARD NAZURA AJANEY WAS ALSO AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR ON BOARD OF GITANJALI GEMS