Feb 15 (Reuters) - MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE SE :

* Q4 SALES ROSE TO APPROX. EUR 45.0 MILLION (PY: 39.48 / +14%)

* FY NET PROFIT AFTER MINORITY SHARES SOARED TO APPROX. EUR 8.5 MILLION (PY: 6.59 / +29%)

* ‍FY EBITDA UP AT EUR 18.0 MILLION (PY: 15.76 / +14%)​

* MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE - IT IS MOST LIKELY THAT WE CAN PROPOSE A 50 CENTS DIVIDEND AFTER 35 CENTS IN PREVIOUS YEAR - CEO