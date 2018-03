BRIEF-Mensch und Maschine Software FY Net Profit Up 30 Pct At EUR 8.55 Mln

March 12 (Reuters) - MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE SE :

* PROFIT AND DIVIDEND TARGETS INCREASED FROM 2018 ONWARDS

* SALES CAME IN AT EUR 160.85 MILLION (PY: 167.07 / -3.7%) IN 2017

* FY NET PROFIT AFTER MINORITY SHARES JUMPED TO EUR 8.55 MILLION (PY: 6.59 / +30%)

* DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 43% TO 50 CENTS

* OPERATING PROFIT EBITDA INCREASED TO EUR 18.04 MILLION (PY: 15.76 / +14.5%)

* MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE - FOR 2018 EXPECTS GROSS MARGIN AT EUR 104-108 MILLION (+10-12%), EBITDA AT EUR 22-23 MILLION (+22-28%)

* FOR 2018 EXPECTS NET PROFIT AT EUR 11-12 MILLION (+30-40%)

* PLAN TO RAISE DIVIDEND FOR 2018 TO 62-68 CENTS AND FROM 2019 ONWARDS ANNUALLY BY 15-20 CENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)