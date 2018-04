BRIEF-Mensch Und Maschine Software Q1 EBITDA Grew To EUR 6.62 Mln

April 23 (Reuters) - Mensch und Maschine Software SE:

* Q1 GROUP SALES INCREASED TO EUR 48.58 MILLION (PY: 45.47 / +6.8%)

* Q1 EBITDA GREW TO EUR 6.62 MILLION (PY: 5.42 / +22%)

* Q1 NET PROFIT AFTER MINORITY SHARES JUMPED BY 30% TO EUR 3.40 MILLION (PY: 2.62)

* DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 WILL BE 50 CENTS (PY: 35)

* PLANS TO INCREASE DIVIDEND TO 62-68 CENTS FOR 2018

* MENSCH UND MASCHINE SOFTWARE - 2018 NET PROFIT EXPECTED IN TARGET RANGE GUIDANCE OF EUR 11-12 MILLION (PY: 8.55 MILLION / +30% TO +40%)

* OUTLOOK 2018: EBITDA TARGET RANGE OF EUR 22-23 MILLION (PY: 18.04 / +22% TO +28%)