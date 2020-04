BRIEF-Mensch Und Maschine Software Q1 Oper EBIT Up By 36%

April 21 (Reuters) - Mensch und Maschine Software SE :

* Q1 SALES INCREASED TO A NEW RECORD EUR 78.63 MILLION (PY: 63.17 / +24.5%)

* Q1 NET PROFIT AFTER MINORITY SHARES JUMPED BY 34% TO EUR 6.62 MILLION (PY: 4.95), OR 39 CENTS (PY: 29) PER SHARE

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT EBIT GREW STRONGLY TO A RECORD EUR 11.08 MILLION (PY: 8.16 / +36%)

* CORONA CRISIS HAD ABOUT EUR 1-2 MILLION NEGATIVE EFFECT ON SALES / GROSS MARGIN

* CORONA CRISIS HAD ABOUT EUR 0.8-1.5 MILLION NEGATIVE EFFECT ON EBIT

* 2020: WE ARE STILL AIMING TO INCREASE NET PROFIT BY +18-24% TO 117-123 CENTS PER SHARE AND 100-105 CENTS DIVIDEND AFTER 85 CENTS TO BE PAID OUT FOR 2019.

* WE ARE EXPECTING MORE SIGNIFICANT RETARDING EFFECTS FROM CORONA, MAINLY IN Q2

* WE ARE EXPECTING MORE SIGNIFICANT RETARDING EFFECTS FROM CORONA, MAINLY IN Q2

* WE SEE GOOD CHANCES THAT COMFORTABLE BUFFER FROM Q1 WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO MEET OUR GOALS FOR FULL YEAR 2020