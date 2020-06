June 29 (Reuters) - Mentice AB:

* MENTICE RECEIVES ORDER OF TOTAL SEK 6.0 MILLION FROM ABBOTT EP

* THE ORDER COVERS SYSTEM SALES AND DEVELOPMENT TO BE DELIVERED DURING Q3 2020

* TOTAL ORDER VALUE AMOUNTS TO SEK 6.0 MILLION AND WILL BE ACCOUNTED FOR IN ORDER BOOK FOR Q2 2020