BRIEF-Mentice Q1 EBITDA Loss Narrows To SEK 0.5 Mln

May 14 (Reuters) - Mentice AB:

* MENTICE PUBLISHES THE COMPANY’S INTERIM REPORT FOR THE PERIOD JANUARY-MARCH 2020

* Q1 NET SALES AMOUNTED TO 33.8 (27.5) MSEK

* Q1 OPERATING RESULT FOR PERIOD BEFORE DEPRECIATIONS (EBITDA) TOTALLED -0.5 (-7.9) MSEK

* Q1 ORDER INTAKE AMOUNTED TO 32.5 (25.1) MSEK

* OUR HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS SEGMENT WAS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 SITUATION

* ENCOURAGING SIGNS FOR MEDIUM TO LONG-TERM OUTLOOK, WHILE UNCERTAINTY IN 2020 REMAINS

* NOT ABLE TO PROVIDE AN OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020 AT THIS MOMENT DUE TO COVID-19 SITUATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)