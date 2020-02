Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mentice AB:

* MENTICE PUBLISHES THE COMPANY’S YEAR-END REPORT FOR THE PERIOD JANUARY-DECEMBER 2019

* MENTICE AB - Q4 NET SALES AMOUNTED TO 60.2 (65.2) MSEK.

* MENTICE AB - Q4 NET RESULT FOR PERIOD AMOUNTED TO 7.8 (27.8) MSEK.

* MENTICE AB - BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSE NO DIVIDEND TO BE PAID FOR 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)