BRIEF-Merafe Resources Says Consultation With Employee Representatives, Recognised Trade Unions Underway

June 19 (Reuters) - Merafe Resources Ltd:

* CONSULTATION WITH EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVES AND RECOGNISED TRADE UNIONS REGARDING PROCESS IS UNDERWAY

* PROCESS DUE TO WORSENING OPERATING ENVIRONMENT IN SOUTH AFRICAN FERROCHROME INDUSTRY, INCLUDING UNSUSTAINABLE ELECTRICITY PRICING

* PROCESS WILL ALSO IMPACT EASTERN AND WESTERN CHROME MINES

* OPERATIONS IMPACTED BY PROCESS ARE, LYDENBURG SMELTER, WONDERKOP SMELTER, BOSHOEK SMELTER AND LION SMELTER

* GLENCORE OPERATIONS SOUTH AFRICA, MERAFE COMMENCED CONSULTATION PROCESS IN TERMS OF SECTIONS 189 AND 189A OF LRA