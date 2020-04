BRIEF-Merafe Resources Says Envisaged To Access Undrawn Debt Funding Facilities If It Requires Further Funding

April 2 (Reuters) - Merafe Resources Ltd:

* JSE: MRF - IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON MERAFE’S OPERATIONS

* MERAFE RESOURCES LTD - DETERMINATION OF EUROPEAN BENCHMARK FERROCHROME PRICE FOR Q2 OF 2020 HAS NOT BEEN FINALIZED AND IS STILL UNDER REVIEW.

* MERAFE RESOURCES- IN EVENT THAT CO REQUIRES ADDITIONAL FUNDING FOR OPERATIONS, IT IS ENVISAGED THAT CO WILL ACCESS EXISTING UNDRAWN DEBT FUNDING FACILITIES

* MERAFE RESOURCES LTD - WHERE CO UNABLE TO PERFORM UNDER CONTRACTED OBLIGATIONS, WILL DECLARE FORCE MAJEURE, SUSPEND OBLIGATIONS UNDER SUCH CONTRACTS