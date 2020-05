BRIEF-Merafe Resources Says Operations Recommenced At Lion Smelter And Eastern Chrome Mines

May 8 (Reuters) - Merafe Resources Ltd:

* JSE: MRF - MERAFE’S POSITION REGARDING THE COMMENCEMENT OF OPERATIONS

* MERAFE RESOURCES LTD - GLENCORE MERAFE CHROME VENTURE HAS RECOMMENCED OPERATIONS AT LION SMELTER AND EASTERN CHROME MINES

* MERAFE RESOURCES LTD - VENTURE’S UG2 PLANTS WILL COMMENCE OPERATIONS IN A PHASED APPROACH ONCE PLATINUM MINES RESUME OPERATIONS

* MERAFE RESOURCES LTD - VENTURE’S BOSHOEK, RUSTENBURG, WONDERKOP, LYDENBURG SMELTERS AND KROONDAL MINE WILL REMAIN UNDER CARE AND MAINTENANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: