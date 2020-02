BRIEF-Merafe Resources Says QTRLY Attributable Ferrochrome Production 105 Kt Versus 112 Kt From Glencore Merafe Chrome Venture

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Merafe Resources Ltd:

* PRODUCTION REPORT FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* QTRLY ATTRIBUTABLE FERROCHROME PRODUCTION 105 KT VERSUS 112 KT FROM GLENCORE MERAFE CHROME VENTURE

* DECREASE IN Q4 FERROCHROME PRODUCTION FROM GLENCORE MERAFE CHROME VENTURE DUE TO INCREASED ELECTRICITY CURTAILMENTS FROM ESKOM

* DECREASE IN Q4 FERROCHROME PRODUCTION FROM GLENCORE MERAFE CHROME VENTURE ALSO DUE TO COMMUNITY UNRESTS, PRODUCTION CUTBACKS