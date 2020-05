May 29 (Reuters) - Merafe Resources Ltd:

* MERAFE RESOURCES LTD - SUBSIDIARY CONCLUDED A SALE AGREEMENT WITH GLENCORE

* MERAFE - GLENCORE AGREED TO SELL 20.5% OF ITS 100% INTEREST IN UNICORN CHROME PROPRIETARY TO CO’S UNIT FOR ABOUT R32.2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: