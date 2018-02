Feb 22 (Reuters) - Mercadolibre Inc:

* MERCADOLIBRE, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.53

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 70.5 PERCENT TO $437 MILLION

* MERCADOLIBRE SAYS EXCLUDING VENEZUELA, QTRLY EPS WOULD HAVE BEEN $0.20