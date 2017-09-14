FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mercadolibre says co entered into privately negotiated capped call transactions with several financial institutions
September 14, 2017 / 12:48 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Mercadolibre says co entered into privately negotiated capped call transactions with several financial institutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Mercadolibre Inc

* Mercadolibre Inc - on Sept 14, 2017, Mercadolibre Inc entered into privately negotiated capped call transactions with several financial institutions

* Mercadolibre - ‍purpose of capped call transactions is to manage future impact on Mercadolibre of conversions of its convertible senior notes due 2019​

* Mercadolibre - capped call transactions entered on Sept 14 are in addition to transactions entered on June 2014 and have higher strike price, cap price Source text : (bit.ly/2eXnfJ4) Further company coverage:

