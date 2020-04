April 1 (Reuters) - Mercantile Ports & Logistics Ltd :

* CONFIDENT THAT IT HAS SUFFICIENT RESOURCES TO SEE IT THROUGH CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS

* HAVE FULL ACCESS TO ITS BANKING FACILITIES IN INDIA

* CEASED ACTIVITY AT ITS SITE AT KARANJA

* GROUND WORKS FOR CONTRACT WITH TATA PROJECTS, DAEWOO ENGINEERING HAD BEEN PROGRESSING ACCORDING TO PLAN