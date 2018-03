March 19 (Reuters) - Mercator Medical SA:

* FY NET PROFIT 4.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 13.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING REVENUE 302.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 264.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDS TO TRANSFER FY 2017 NET PROFIT TO CO’S SUPPLEMENTARY CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)