BRIEF-Mercator Medical Says Malaysia Glove Production Plant To Limit Staffing By About 50%

March 19 (Reuters) - Mercator Medical SA:

* SAYS BASED ON INFO FROM SUPPLIERS MALAYSIA GLOVE PRODUCTION PLANT TO LIMIT STAFFING BY ABOUT 50%

* HAS SUPPLIES OF GLOVES AND EXPECTING SUPPLIES THAT ARE ON THE WAY, BUT CANNOT EXCLUDE TEMPORARY SIGNIFICANT BIGGER DEMAND OVER SUPPLY OF GLOVES

* DESPITE CLOSING OF MALAYSIAN BORDERS, GROUP'S GLOVE FACTORY IN THAILAND AT PRESENT WORKS WITHOUT INTERRUPTION AND HAS SECURED RAW MATERIALS TILL MARCH 25