March 6 (Reuters) - Mercator Medical SA:

* SAYS POLAND’S HEALTH MINISTRY ADDS NEW PRODUCTS TO LIST OF MEDICAL PRODUCTS WHICH CAN BE EXPORTED

* SAYS HAS TAKEN NECESSARY ACTIONS TO ADAPT ITS ACTIVITY TO NEW CONDITIONS

* SAYS HAS NOT IDENTIFIED SUPPLY DEFICIENCIES IN DISPOSABLE GLOVES IN CONNECTION WITH INCREASED DEMAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)