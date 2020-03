March 18 (Reuters) - Mercator Medical SA:

* SAYS POLAND’S HEALTH MINISTRY ADDS PRODUCTS PRODUCED BY CO TO RESTRICTED EXPORTS LIST AGAIN

* SAYS FACTORY OWNED BY CO HAS SUPPLIES NECESSARY FOR PRODUCTION UNTIL MARCH 23

* CO HAS TAKEN NECESSARY ACTIONS TO ENSURE ALTERNATIVE SUPPLY CHANNELS FOR RAW MATERIALS

* CO CANNOT RULE OUT NECESSITY FOR TEMPORARY SIGNIFICANT PRODUCTION LIMITATION