May 4 (Reuters) - Mercator Medical SA:

* SAYS POLISH GOVERNMENT EASED REGULATIONS REGARDING EXPORT OF LATEX AND NITRILE GLOVES

* SAYS NOW NO NEED TO REPORT PLANED EXPORT OF GLOVES TO COMPETENT VOIVODE

* EASED REGULATIONS WILL ALLOW FOR IMPROVEMENT OF OPERATIONAL ACTIVITY AND REALIZATION OF DELIVERIES TO CLIENTS OUTSIDE POLAND