BRIEF-Mercator Medical Sees Increased Demand On Its Products On Polish And Foreign Markets

March 17 (Reuters) - Mercator Medical SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SEES INCREASED DEMAND ON ITS PRODUCTS ON POLISH AND FOREIGN MARKETS

* IN MOST MARKETS CO IS RECORDING SALES AND MARGINS HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ASSUMES RESUMPTION OF DISTRIBUTION ACTIVITIES IN EU COUNTRIES OUTSIDE POLAND IN CURRENT OPERATIONAL MODEL

* FULL CAPACITY PRODUCTION OF SURGICAL GLOVES IN THAILAND IS TAKING PLACE AND CONTAINER SHIPMENTS FROM THAILAND ARE PROCEEDING WITHOUT DISRUPTION

* SAYS MALAYSIAN GOVERNMENT PLANS TO CLOSE BORDERS AND SOME ENTERPRISES ON MARCH 18 WHICH MAY CAUSE SIGNIFICANT DISTURBANCES ON MEDICAL GLOVES MARKET

* SAYS SHORT-TERM EFFECT OF POSSIBLE PRODUCTION SHUTDOWN AND CLOSURE OF MALAYSIAN BORDERS COULD BE SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN MARKET PRICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)