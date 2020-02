Feb 28 (Reuters) - Mercator Medical SA:

* MERCATOR MEDICAL SA SAYS TOTAL VALUE OF DEALS SIGNED BY ITS THAILAND-BASED UNIT WITH US-BASED AMMEX CORP WAS 61.9 MILLION ZLOTYS OVER OCT 28, 2019 AND FEB 27

* SAYS THE AMOUNT EXCEEDED 10% OF CO’S CONSOLIDATED REVENUE FOR LAST FOUR QUARTERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)