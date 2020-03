BRIEF-Mercedes-Benz South Africa To Suspend Production At Its East London Manufacturing Plant On April 9

March 23 (Reuters) - MERCEDES-BENZ SOUTH AFRICA:

* MERCEDES-BENZ SOUTH AFRICA - TO BEGIN GRADUALLY REDUCING MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS WITH A VIEW TO SUSPEND PRODUCTION AT ITS EAST LONDON MANUFACTURING PLANT

* MERCEDES-BENZ SOUTH AFRICA - TO SUSPEND PRODUCTION AT ITS EAST LONDON MANUFACTURING PLANT ON APRIL 9 FOR FIVE WEEKS

* MERCEDES-BENZ SOUTH AFRICA - FULL OPERATIONS WILL BE RESUMED WHEN SITUATION IMPROVES

* MERCEDES-BENZ SOUTH AFRICA - AN EXTENSION OF THE MEASURES WILL DEPEND ON FURTHER DEVELOPMENTS