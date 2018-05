May 3 (Reuters) - Mercer International Inc:

* MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.125

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 52 PERCENT TO $367.9 MILLION

* MERCER - LUMBER MARKETS REMAINED STRONG IN EUROPE AND U.S. IN Q1

* MERCER INTERNATIONAL - EXPECT LUMBER MARKETS TO REMAIN STEADY IN NEAR TERM

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.67, REVENUE VIEW $336.2 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S