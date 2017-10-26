FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mercer International reports Q3 earnings per share $0.32‍​
October 26, 2017 / 8:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Mercer International reports Q3 earnings per share $0.32‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mercer International Inc

* Mercer International Inc reports strong 2017 third quarter results

* Mercer International Inc - qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.32‍​

* Mercer International Inc - ‍ average pulp sales realizations were approximately 2% higher in Q3 of 2017 compared to prior quarter of 2017​

* Mercer International Inc - qtrly ‍total revenues $305.5 million versus $237.9 million

* Mercer International - ‍believe new pulp production capacity that has or is coming on line will not have a material negative impact on market in 2017​

* Mercer International Inc - ‍ pulp production increased by about 7% to 388,102 admts in current quarter from 361,800 admts in same quarter of 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

