BRIEF-Mercia Asset Management Says Expect Revenues Over Next FY To Be Lower Than Originally Anticipated

March 26 (Reuters) - Mercia Asset Management PLC:

* COVID-19 BUSINESS UPDATE

* NOW EXPECT REVENUES OVER NEXT FINANCIAL YEAR TO BE LOWER THAN ORIGINALLY ANTICIPATED

* VALUATIONS FOR MERCIA’S MANAGED FUNDS WILL BE IMPACTED.

* GROUP WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST CAREFULLY TO PRESERVE SIGNIFICANT POTENTIAL FUTURE VALUE IN ALL PORTFOLIOS

* VERY WELL PLACED FINANCIALLY, HAS DEGREE OF FLEXIBILITY IN ITS COST BASE, TO PARTIALLY MITIGATE LOWER ANTICIPATED REVENUES

* IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO PROVIDE MORE EXPLICIT GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME