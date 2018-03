March 26 (Reuters) - Mercia Technologies Plc:

* MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES PLC - ANNOUNCE FULL PAYMENT OF DEFERRED CONSIDERATION FOR ACQUISITION OF ENTERPRISE VENTURES GROUP LIMITED

* MERCIA - DEDUCTED, TO SETTLE, SELLERS’ INCOME TAX AND EMPLOYEES’ NATIONAL INSURANCE LIABILITIES ARISING FROM RECEIPT OF DEFERRED CONSIDERATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: