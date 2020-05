May 25 (Reuters) - MERCIALYS SA:

* ALL OF MERCIALYS’ SHOPPING CENTERS REOPENED SINCE MAY 11, 2020

* STORES THAT ARE NOW ACCESSIBLE REPRESENT 97% OF MERCIALYS’ TOTAL RENTAL BASE

* OVER PAST TWO WEEKS, CONTRACTION IN FOOTFALL OBSERVED BY MERCIALYS HAS BEEN LIMITED TO -20% ON AVERAGE Y/Y

* LOCKDOWN WEEKS WERE MARKED BY DAILY FOOTFALL LEVELS THAT WERE DOWN -70% TO -80% FROM LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)