Oct 25 (Reuters) - MERCIALYS SA:

* MERCIALYS: EURO 150 MILLION BOND ISSUE WITH A PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* ‍NEW 10-YEAR BOND FINANCING LINE, HELPS EXTEND AVERAGE MATURITY OF MERCIALYS’ DEBT​

* ‍DEUTSCHE BANK ACTED AS BOOKRUNNER​

* ‍OPERATION DOES NOT HAVE ANY IMPACT ON MERCIALYS’ 2017 OBJECTIVES​

* OPERATION IS FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES, INCLUDING PARTIAL REFINANCING OF BOND ISSUE MATURING IN MARCH 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)