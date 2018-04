BRIEF-Mercialys Q1 Rental Revenue Down At 45.6 Million Euros

April 23 (Reuters) - MERCIALYS SA:

* MERCIALYS: 2018 FIRST-QUARTER ACTIVITY

* ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ITS OBJECTIVES FOR 2018

* Q1 RENTAL REVENUES EUR 45.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 46.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* LIKE-FOR-LIKE INVOICED RENTS ARE UP +3.3%

* Q1 FURTHER OUTPERFORMANCE FOR CENTERS: +340 BP FOR FOOTFALL AND +330 BP FOR RETAILER SALES

* DIVIDEND FOR 2017 AT EURO 1.09 PER SHARE (INCLUDING INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EURO 0.41 PER SHARE ALREADY PAID IN OCTOBER 2017)

* THE EX-DIVIDEND DATE WILL BE APRIL 30, 2018

* Q1 ORGANIC GROWTH: +3.3% INCLUDING INDEXATION, +2.5% EXCLUDING INDEXATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)