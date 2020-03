BRIEF-Mercialys Says General Level Of Activity Significantly Affected By Coronavirus

March 16 (Reuters) - Mercialys SA:

* GENERAL LEVEL OF ACTIVITY IS BEING SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) EPIDEMIC

* ACCESS TO THESE STORES IN MERCIALYS’ SHOPPING CENTERS, AND PARTICULARLY THEIR LARGE FOOD-ANCHOR STORES, WILL CONTINUE TO BE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

* WOULD LIKE TO CONFIRM THAT IT IS FULLY COMMITTED TO THESE ARRANGEMENTS ON AN OPERATIONAL LEVEL, WHILE ENSURING GREATEST RESPECT FOR SAFETY OF ITS EMPLOYEES AND ITS CUSTOMERS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IS ALREADY TAKING APPROPRIATE STEPS TO LIMIT ITS STRUCTURAL COSTS AND ITS INVESTMENTS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IT IS IMPOSSIBLE, AT THIS STAGE, TO QUANTIFY IMPACT ON COMPANY’S PERFORMANCE AND OBJECTIVES FOR 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)