BRIEF-Merck And Pfizer Provide Update On Phase III Javelin Head And Neck 100 Study

March 13 (Reuters) - Merck KGaA:

* MERCK AND PFIZER PROVIDE UPDATE ON PHASE III JAVELIN HEAD AND NECK 100 STUDY

* MERCK KGAA - ALLIANCE ACCEPTED RECOMMENDATION OF INDEPENDENT DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE (DMC) TO TERMINATE JAVELIN HEAD AND NECK 100 TRIAL

* MERCK KGAA - TO TERMINATE AS STUDY UNLIKELY TO SHOW STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL

* MERCK KGAA - DETAILED ANALYSIS OF PHASE III JAVELIN HEAD AND NECK 100 STUDY CONDUCTED AND STUDY FINDINGS TO BE SHARED WITH THE SCIENTIFIC COMMUNITY