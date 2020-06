June 16 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* MERCK AND PFIZER’S SGLT2 INHIBITOR STEGLATROTM (ERTUGLIFLOZIN) MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN VERTIS CV TRIAL FOR PATIENTS WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES AND ATHEROSCLEROTIC CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE

* MERCK & CO INC - KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF SUPERIORITY FOR ERTUGLIFLOZIN VERSUS PLACEBO WERE NOT MET

* MERCK - SAFETY PROFILE OF STEGLATRO WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT REPORTED IN PREVIOUS STUDIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: