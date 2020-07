July 9 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* MERCK ANIMAL HEALTH RECEIVES U.S. FDA APPROVAL OF BRAVECTO® (FLURALANER) MONTHLY CHEWS

* MERCK & CO INC - BRAVECTO 1-MONTH IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN COMING MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)