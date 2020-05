May 13 (Reuters) - Merck Animal Health:

* MERCK ANIMAL HEALTH TO ACQUIRE U.S. RIGHTS TO SENTINEL® BRAND OF COMBINATION PARASITICIDES FOR COMPANION ANIMALS

* WILL MAKE CASH PAYMENT OF APPROXIMATELY $400 MILLION TO ACQUIRE SENTINEL BRANDED PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AT CLOSING OF ACQUISITION

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY MID-YEAR 2020