BRIEF-Merck Announces Appointment Of Organon & Co CFO and Chief Information Officer

May 18 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* MERCK & CO INC - ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF MATTHEW WALSH AND RACHEL STAHLER AS CFO AND CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER, RESPECTIVELY, FOR ORGANON & CO.

* MERCK & CO INC - MATTHEW WALSH WILL JOIN ORGANON FROM ALLERGAN WHERE HE SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VP AND CFO

* MERCK & CO INC - RACHEL STAHLER WILL JOIN ORGANON FROM ALLERGAN, WHERE SHE RECENTLY SERVED AS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER

* MERCK & CO INC - SPINOFF TRANSACTION IS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN FIRST HALF OF 2021