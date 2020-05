May 13 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* MERCK’S NOVEL HIF-2Α INHIBITOR SHOWED AN OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE OF NEARLY 30% IN PATIENTS WITH VON HIPPEL-LINDAU (VHL) DISEASE-ASSOCIATED CLEAR CELL RENAL CELL CARCINOMA

* MERCK & CO INC - MK-6482 DEMONSTRATED DURABLE RESPONSES