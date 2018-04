April 17 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* MERCK ANNOUNCES FIRST PHASE THREE STUDIES FOR PCV-15 (V114) ITS INVESTIGATIONAL PNEUMOCOCCAL DISEASE VACCINE

* MERCK - FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER

* MERCK - SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT GIVEN 8 WEEKS LATER IN ADULTS INFECTED WITH HIV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: