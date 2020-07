BRIEF-Merck Announces New Analyses Showing Additional Safety, Efficacy Data For Investigational Islatravir In Combination With Doravirine In Adults With Hiv-1

July 6 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* MERCK ANNOUNCES NEW ANALYSES SHOWING ADDITIONAL SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FOR INVESTIGATIONAL ISLATRAVIR IN COMBINATION WITH DORAVIRINE IN ADULTS WITH HIV-1 INFECTION

* MERCK & CO INC - ANALYSES ADD SUPPORT FOR FURTHER INVESTIGATION OF ISLATRAVIR IN COMBINATION WITH DORAVIRINE FOR CERTAIN PATIENTS

* MERCK - FIRST SUB-ANALYSIS FURTHER CHARACTERIZED TOLERABILITY, SAFETY PROFILE OF ISLATRAVIR IN COMBINATION WITH DORAVIRINE ACROSS 3 DOSES