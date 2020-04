BRIEF-Merck Announces Posts Q1 EPS Of $1.26

April 28 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* ANNOUNCES FIRST-QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.50

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.26

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.34 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES FY 2020 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.17 TO $5.37 INCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES FY 2020 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.12 TO $4.32

* & CO INC - ACTIVE IN COVID-19-RELATED ANTIVIRAL AND VACCINE RESEARCH

* & CO INC - LOWERS 2020 FULL-YEAR REVENUE RANGE TO BE BETWEEN $46.1 BILLION AND $48.1 BILLION

* & CO INC - LOWERED 2020 FULL-YEAR REVENUE RANGE INCLUDES A NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM FOREIGN EXCHANGE OF APPROXIMATELY 2.5%

* & CO INC - LOWERS 2020 FULL-YEAR GAAP EPS RANGE TO BE BETWEEN $4.12 AND $4.32

* & CO INC - ARE PARTICIPATING IN NIH-LED ACCELERATING COVID-19 THERAPEUTIC INTERVENTIONS AND VACCINES (ACTIV CONSORTIUM)

* & CO INC - IN Q1, ESTIMATED OVERALL IMPACT OF COVID-19 TO MERCK’S REVENUE WAS IMMATERIAL

* & CO INC - FOR 2020, EXPECTS AN UNFAVORABLE IMPACT TO REVENUE OF ABOUT $2.1 BILLION (EXCLUDING IMPACT OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE) DUE TO COVID-19

* & CO INC QTRLY KEYTRUDA SALES $3.28 BILLION VERSUS $ 2.27 BILLION

* & CO INC - IN Q1, WITHIN HUMAN HEALTH BUSINESS, MARKETS IN ASIA PACIFIC, INCLUDING CHINA, SAW A NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES

* & CO INC QTRLY JANUVIA / JANUMET SALES $1.28 BILLION VERSUS $1.35 BILLION

* & CO INC - IN Q1, WITHIN MARKETS OUTSIDE ASIA PACIFIC, PARTICULARLY IN EUROPE, SAW CUSTOMERS BUILD INVENTORY

* & CO INC - ANTICIPATES REDUCED DEMAND FOR ITS PHYSICIAN-ADMINISTERED PRODUCTS WHILE PANDEMIC-RELATED ACCESS MEASURES REMAIN IN PLACE

* DECLINES IN MEDICAL VISITS, ELECTIVE SURGERIES WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON DEMAND FOR SOME PRODUCTS, INCLUDING BRIDION (SUGAMMADEX)

* & CO INC - EXPECTS THAT NEGATIVE IMPACTS ON ECONOMY WILL HAVE AN ADDITIONAL UNFAVORABLE EFFECT ON ITS ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS

* & CO INC QTRLY GARDASIL / GARDASIL 9 SALES $1,097 MILLION VERSUS $838 MILLION

* & CO INC - ASSUMED MAJORITY OF NEGATIVE IMPACT WILL BE IN Q2, WITH A GRADUAL RETURN TO NORMAL OPERATIONS BEGINNING LATE IN Q2

* & CO INC - TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED ITS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* & CO INC - TO DATE, COVID-19 HAS NOT HAD A MATERIAL IMPACT ON PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY OF CO’S MEDICINES AND VACCINES

* & CO INC - CURRENTLY BELIEVES SUPPLY OF ITS MEDICINES AND VACCINES WILL REMAIN AT NORMAL LEVELS THROUGH PANDEMIC

* & CO INC - REMAIN FULLY COMMITTED TO SPINOFF DEAL OF ITS WOMEN’S HEALTH, TRUSTED LEGACY BRANDS AND BIOSIMILARS BUSINESSES

* & CO - INTENDS TO CONSOLIDATE NEW JERSEY CAMPUSES INTO A SINGLE NEW JERSEY HEADQUARTERS LOCATION IN RAHWAY BY END OF 2023

* & CO INC - ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION OF ORGANON SPINOFF DEAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: