BRIEF-Merck Announces Q1 GAAP EPS Of $0.27

* MERCK ANNOUNCES FIRST-QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.00 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.05

* NARROWS AND RAISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE RANGE TO BE BETWEEN $41.8 BILLION AND $43.0 BILLION

* FIRST-QUARTER 2018 GAAP EPS WAS $0.27, REFLECTING A $1.4 BILLION AGGREGATE CHARGE RELATED TO FORMATION OF A COLLABORATION WITH EISAI

* LOWERS 2018 GAAP EPS RANGE TO BE BETWEEN $2.45 AND $2.57

* NARROWS AND RAISES 2018 FULL-YEAR NON-GAAP EPS RANGE TO BE BETWEEN $4.16 AND $4.28

* QTRLY JANUVIA/JANUMET SALES $1,424 MILLION VERSUS $1,335 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* FIRST-QUARTER PHARMACEUTICAL SALES INCREASED 9 PERCENT TO $8.9 BILLION, INCLUDING A 5 PERCENT POSITIVE IMPACT FROM FOREIGN EXCHANGE

* QTRLY KEYTRUDA SALES $1,464 MILLION VERSUS $584 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* FIRST-QUARTER 2018 WORLDWIDE SALES WERE $10.0 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 6 PERCENT

* QTRLY REMICADE SALES $167 MILLION VERSUS $229 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $10.11 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.20, REVENUE VIEW $41.89 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY PHARMACEUTICAL SALES INCREASE WAS PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY GROWTH IN ONCOLOGY, HOSPITAL ACUTE CARE AND DIABETES

* QTRLY PHARMACEUTICAL SALES INCREASE WAS PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY GROWTH IN ONCOLOGY, HOSPITAL ACUTE CARE AND DIABETES

* MERCK - PHARMACEUTICAL SALES GROWTH IN QUARTER WAS PARTIALLY OFFSET BY LOWER SALES IN VIROLOGY, LARGELY REFLECTING A SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN ZEPATIER