March 18 (Reuters) - MERCK KGAA:

* STATEMENT ON UPCOMING CLINICALTRIALS.GOV UPDATES FOR THE INTR@PID LUNG 037 CLINICAL STUDY

* AN ADAPTIVE TRIAL DESIGN BASED ON PRE-SPECIFIED RULES TO DETERMINE WHETHER TO EXPAND TO PHASE III OR STAY AS PHASE II

* A CHANGE TO STUDY ENDPOINTS FROM ORR/PFS TO PFS/OS, THUS CONFIRMING THE REGISTRATIONAL INTENT AND INCORPORATING THE GUIDANCE FROM HEALTH AUTHORITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)